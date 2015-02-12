Deputies: Missing toddler on Johns Island found safe, unharmed

Deputies say a missing toddler who wandered away from his home on Johns Island has been found safe and unharmed.The toddler had last been seen by relatives around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at his home on Plow Ground Road.Deputies said the child had been playing in the family's garage with his dog when his relatives went inside.When they returned, the dog was in their backyard but the child was missing. During the search people volunteered to help, and neighbors turned on their car lights to assist searchers.Charleston County Sheriff's Office officials say responders were in the woods looking, and had saturated the area with 15 search teams.Authorities say they were calling the boy's name and they came upon him about a quarter of a mile from his home in an open area sitting "Indian style eating goldfish [crackers].""He was happy to be found," said authorities."He's a little cold, but he was very happy to be found."Emergency officials said the boy is on the way to the hospital to be evaluated with both parents accompanying the child."It's a happy ending We're glad that we found the child safe and sound," said Maj. Eric Watson with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

Watson said that they are investigating the incident, but added,"We don't have any reason to believe it's anything other than a missing child."

CCSO officials say well over 75 people helped in the search including personnel from the North Charleston Police Department, the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office, the Colleton County Sheriff's Office, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office with an aviation unit, the rescue squad, the City of Charleston Fire Department, the Johns Island Fire Department and the North Charleston Fire Department.



