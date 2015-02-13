Firefighters extinguish brush fire behind Rivers Ave Walmart

North Charleston and Hanahan fire departments extinguished a fire approaching train tracks behind the Rivers Avenue Walmart on Friday night.

A representative with the North Charleston Fire Department says the fire burned about an acre of wooded area.

The fire occurred under a Red Flag Alert issued by the South Carolina Forestry Commission. The commission warns against outdoor burning this time of year, as it could become difficult to control.

The North Charleston Fire Department reminds those living in the city that open burning is only allowed when used for cooking.

