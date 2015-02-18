Utility work in progress on International Blvd. to continue through Tuesday

Utility work on International Boulevard underway through Tuesday could delay traffic in the area.

Boeing will be performing the work on the outbound lanes of International Boulevard and the lanes will be closed during the road work. Traffic will be diverted to reworked inbound lanes.

Charleston International Airport passengers and other motorists should expect delays and adjust their travel plans to allow plenty of time to get to their destination.

Motorists should use caution when driving in this construction zone.

