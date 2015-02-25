Records: 'Falling Skies' actor arrested for DUI on Isle of Palms

Actor Will Patton, who currently stars in the TNT series Falling Skies, was arrested Tuesday night and faces a charge of driving under the influence, according to court records.

Patton, 60, a Charleston native, was arrested at approximately 11:24 p.m. by Isle of Palms police, according to a Charleston County jail booking record.

Records state he was released Wednesday on a $997 bond with a March 25 court date.

Patton also appeared in Remember the Titans, Gone in 60 Seconds and Armageddon.

Patton plays Col. Weaver in the TNT sci-fi television series. He has also appeared on CSI:.

