I-26 Lane Closures in Berkeley County set for Friday, Saturday

Two lanes on I-26 in Berkeley County will be closed on Friday and Saturday as crews prepare to install a new cable barrier in the median.

The closure will affect left eastbound and westbound lanes of between mile markers 194 and 198.

Crews will close those lanes from 4 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday. On Saturday, the lanes will close at 4 a.m., but the eastbound lane will reopen at 10 a.m. and the westbound lane will reopen one hour later, at 11 a.m.

The median shoulders will be closed for the entire day on both days, highway officials say.

One lane will remain open in both directions at all times.

