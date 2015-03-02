Lane closures planned on I-26, I-526 this week

The SCDOT will temporarily close lanes of I-26 and I-526 in Charleston and Dorchester Counties overnight Monday through Thursday this week.

Engineers are closing the lanes to repair guardrails beginning at 9 p.m. each night. The lanes will reopen the following morning at 5 a.m., SCDOT officials say.The following locations will be affected:

I-26 WB: Mile marker 185.5 on Ridgeville Road

I-26 WB: Mile marker 177.95 at Highway 453

I-526 EB: Mile marker 27.87 on Long Point Road

Officials say the work will continue weather permitting and that there will be one lane open at all times.

The public is asked to use caution at all times.

