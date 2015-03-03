School cancellation costs personal day for CCSD teachers

(Photo Source: AP)

Teachers in Charleston County might have one less personal day after cold weather forced officials to cancel school last Tuesday, Feb. 24.



An email sent out to teachers from the CCSD Human Resources Department at 9:17 a.m. on Tuesday said they were required to mark the inclement weather day as either a vacation, sick, or personal business day to make up for missed time off.



The email included a password protected link to the school district's inclement weather guidelines.



Copyright 2015 WCSC. All rights reserved.