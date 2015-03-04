Bicyclist uninjured after being hit by car on Saint Andrews Blvd.

A bicyclist is uninjured after getting hit by a vehicle in West Ashley on Monday night.

The incident happened at 9:30 pm. near the 1000 block of St. Andrews Blvd.

The driver told Live 5 News the bicyclist was hard to see because of his dark clothing.

Pictures and video from scene showed damage to the car's windshield.

