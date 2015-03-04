Quantcast

Bicyclist uninjured after being hit by car on Saint Andrews Blvd - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Bicyclist uninjured after being hit by car on Saint Andrews Blvd.

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

A bicyclist is uninjured after getting hit by a vehicle in West Ashley on Monday night.

The incident happened at 9:30 pm. near the 1000 block of St. Andrews Blvd.

The driver told Live 5 News the bicyclist was hard to see because of his dark clothing. 

Pictures and video from scene showed damage to the car's windshield. 

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All rights reserved.


Powered by Frankly