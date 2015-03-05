SCDOT adjusts completion date estimate for Johns Island road maintenance project

Road work at the intersection of Bryans Dairy and River Roads on Johns Island will continue until Tuesday, three days longer than originally anticipated, state Department of Transportation engineers say.

The reason for the delay is soil problems that will cause additional work.

The work is a two-phase project, SCDOT engineers say. The first phase will replace the aging underground pipes on River Road, which have been in place for more than 50 years. That portion of the project was planned to be wrapped up by Saturday before the soil issues were found.

The second phase of the project doesn't have a definitive start date, but will include repaving River Road in order to eliminate potholes and other issues on the road.

Weather conditions delayed the road work, which was scheduled to begin last month. Crews began working on the road earlier this week and expect to be done by Saturday.



Until the work is completed, crews will redirect traffic through Bohicket, Edenvale and the northern and southern sections of River road.

