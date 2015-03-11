Lane closure on I-26 continuing through end of March

Lane closures on I-26 in Berkeley County will continue throughout the month of March, SCDOT engineers say.

Road crews are installing guardrails in the median along I-26 from the Jedburg Road exit to the Ridgeville Road exit, roughly an 11-mile stretch of the interstate.

Crews have been cutting down trees to prepare for the guardrail installation.



The road work has been underway for a couple of months and will continue weekly until the project is fully complete, SCDOT says. The work starts daily at 3 a.m. and ends at different times in the afternoon depending on which day of the week it is.



The project is designed to make the area safer after numerous injuries and deaths.

The project is scheduled to be complete by mid-August and at least one lane will be open at all times during the installation process.

Drivers are asked to be aware of equipment crews working in the area at all times. Drivers should also watch for traffic control and speed limit signs and electronic message board information.



Copyright 2015 WCSC. All rights reserved.