St. Patrick's Day parade road closures for downtown Charleston

If you're going to be celebrating St. Patrick's Day this year there will be lots of events to choose from, but this also means road closures in downtown Charleston.

On Tuesday, the 18th Annual St. Patrick's Day parade will begin at 10 a.m. and the Hibernian Society Parade begins at 11 a.m. Both parades are happening downtown Charleston and they will shut down a number of streets for a couple of hours.

The St. Patrick's Day parade will begin at King and Radcliffe, then head south along King to Broad and then to the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist at 120 Broad St. Traffic at intersections along the route will be closed until the parade passes those intersections.

A map of the route can be found here: http://stpatrickparade.org/route.htm

The Hibernian Society Parade begins at the Lodge Alley Inn on East Bay street, then south on East Bay to Broad, the Broad to Meeting and then to the Hibernian Hall on Meeting Street. Traffic at intersections along the route will be closed until the parade passes those intersections as well.

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All rights reserved.