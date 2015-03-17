Ashley River Bridge road work to begin Thursday

Crews are set to begin work on the Ashley River Bridge on Highway 17 beginning Thursday.

The Northbound lanes heading into downtown Charleston will be closed as crews paint and clean the drawbridge to remove any rust and prevent further rusting.

The lanes will be closed Sunday through Thursday from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Crews will detour traffic to the James Island connector.

There will be signs pointing driers in the right direction and work will only be done when the weather permits. Crews hope to have all work done by the end of May.

