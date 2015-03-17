Cars involved in accident cleared from IOP Connector, traffic sluggish

All of the vehicles involved in a crash on the Isle of Palms Connector Tuesday afternoon have been cleared, Isle of Palms Police say.

The cars were cleared shortly after 4 p.m., but police say traffic is still moving slowly in the area.

Police said the crash involved four cars and injuries were reported.

EMS was requested at the scene at approximately 3:20 p.m., police said.

The crash occurred as Mount Pleasant Police worked to clear an accident had shut down the Ben Sawyer Bridge, forcing motorists to take the Isle of Palms Connector instead. That accident was cleared and the Sawyer bridge was reopened at about 3:15 p.m.

