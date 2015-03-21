Quantcast

Isle of Palms woman charged in fatal shooting of husband

An Isle of Palms woman was arrested and charged in the shooting death of her husband.

According to court documents, Doris Spann Argoe is charged with murder in connection with a Saturday afternoon shooting.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Jonathan Argoe, 53, who died at MUSC on Saturday from a gunshot wound.

Detectives say Argoe called police saying she had just shot her husband at approximately 4:17 p.m. Saturday. When authorities arrived, they saw the victim lying on the floor with a visible gunshot wound, documents state. 

Detectives say Argoe admitted to shooting the victim during an argument and said she armed herself with a handgun as the argument became heated. The defendant also told police she injured herself with a knife after the shooting to make it appear to be self-defense, an affidavit states.

Argoe was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

