NCPD investigating shooting that sent two to hospital

North Charleston police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital late Tuesday night.

Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of the 1800 block of East Montague Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found two male victims, suffering from gunshot wounds, on the sidewalk.

NCPD officials say the first victim told police he was shot by someone he did not know in a brown Chevy SUV.

According to investigators, both of the victims were unable to provide any additional information on the suspect.

The victims were transported to MUSC for treatment.

A police report states that a small amount of illegal narcotics was found on the first victim at the hospital.

Neighbors on the scene said the two victims were young men.

East Montague and Nesbit avenues were closed to traffic as police processed the scene.

Police are continuing the investigation.

