Rutledge Ave back open after firefighters respond to gas leak

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

Rutledge Avenue is back open after emergency responders handled a gas leak at 11 p.m. Friday night.  An area of the road between Spring and Cannon streets was originally closed.  

Dispatch says a vehicle backed into a power box on the side of a building, causing gas to spill out.

The Charleston Fire Department evacuated some residents from the building and notified SCE&G. 

