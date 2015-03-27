Rutledge Ave back open after firefighters respond to gas leak

Rutledge Avenue is back open after emergency responders handled a gas leak at 11 p.m. Friday night. An area of the road between Spring and Cannon streets was originally closed.

Dispatch says a vehicle backed into a power box on the side of a building, causing gas to spill out.

The Charleston Fire Department evacuated some residents from the building and notified SCE&G.

