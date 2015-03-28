Dominic Ondoro wins 2015 Cooper River Bridge Run

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Dominic Ondoro has won the 38th annual Cooper River Bridge Run.
The 27-year-old Kenyan pulled ahead of 2012 Bridge Run winner Solomon Deksisa and a pack of six other runners that included Raleigh native Bobby Mack to pull off the win.
"The wind was strong," Ondoro said after what he called an emotional victory.
Ondoro's unofficial time was 29:21. That time will have to be confirmed by race officials. His personal best 10K time is 28:26 and he won the 2013 Minneapolis Marathon with a time of 2:09:06, according to his bio.
The first female to cross the finish line was Cynthia Limo, with an unofficial time of 32:18, a result that will also have to be confirmed.
Limo, 25, of Kenya, had a breakthrough year in 2014, setting multiple personal best times in the 10-mile with a time of 53:15, the 15K with a time of 50:21, and the half-marathon with a time of 1:09:40.
The first local to cross the finish line was 28-year-old Michael Banks of Charleston. Previously, Banks set his third state record at the 2014 Governor's Cup Half-Marathon in Columbia with a time of 1:05:55.
Mack was ahead for the first few miles of the race. The 30-year-old's personal best 10K is 27:53m and he won the men's 12K at the 2012 USA Cross Country Championship in St. Louis.
Prior to the Bridge Run's start, Alex Dupont just won the 10th Annual Wheelchair Race for a fourth year in a row. The 29-year-old Clarenceville, Canada native's official time in the 2014 race was 25:20. Dupont was injured in a motorcycle accident in 2003 and met his wife, Alana in the 2006 World Junior Championships, according to his bio.
Charleston police say the final runner crossed the finish line at approximately noon, and the entire race route is expected to reopen by 1 p.m. after all runners and walkers crossed the finish line.
Organizers capped registrations at 40,000 for 2015, which included 38,400 runners and 1,600 charity bibs. In 2014, there were 31,864 finishers.
The first Bridge Run was held on Sunday, April 2, 1978 and it was one of the hottest Bridge Run days on record at 82 degrees. That first year was the only year the race was held on Sunday. After complaints from area churches, the decision was made to permanently move the race to Saturday morning.
The race is now always held on the first Saturday of April, unless that date falls on the day before Easter Sunday, as it did this year.
From 1978 until 2005, runners crossed the old Silas Pearman Bridge. In 2005, 18,480 people finished the race. The following year, 33,742 completed the first race over the Arthur Ravenel Bridge.
In 2014, Birhan Nebebew of Ethiopia won the race with a time of 28:39. Azmera Gebru of Ethiopia was the fastest female, with a time of 32:13. Michael Banks was the top U.S. finisher with a time of 30:19. As the first Tri-County resident to cross the finish line, Banks was awarded the Marcus Newberry Award.
