Quantcast

Big Red Box - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Big Red Box

(WCSC) -

Congratulations! You've found the Big Red Box!

If you're watching Live 5 News and you hear one of our anchors mention more information being in the "Big Red Box," that's this page, a special section in our website where we will post important links you wouldn't necessarily have time to write down during the live broadcast.

We created the Big Red Box so that you can find links mentioned in the news in one place.

Be sure to check back from time to time and consider bookmarking this page in your browser because we periodically add new links we think you will find useful to this list!

March 23:

March 22:

March 20

March 15:

March 14:

March 13:

March 10:

  • Charleston County Mosquito Control spray notification list: Call 843-202-7880

March 9:

March 7:

  • Registration for free colon cancer screenings: Call 843-402-CARE (2273)

March 4:

March 2:

March 1: 

February 28:

February 27: 

February 23:

February 20: 

February 15: 

February 14: 

February 13: 

February 8: 

February 7:

February 4:

February 3:

February 1:

January 31:

January 24:

  • SC Disaster Recovery Office opens mobile intake centers for those affected by 2015 flooding: http://bit.ly/2kocSTs

January 23:

January 20: 

January 19

January 18:

January 16: 

January 13: 

January 12:

January 9:

January 4: 

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly