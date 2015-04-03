Get your car ready for Spring weather in 'National Car Care Month'

After a long winter most of us can't wait to hit the road and enjoy vacations and road trips with friends and family, but before you head out this Spring make sure you take care of your vehicle.

April is designated as National Car Care Month by the Be Car Aware organization. National Car Care Month is designed to bring attention to the importance of car care and preventative maintenance. At the beginning of spring, driving brings its own hazards, such as slick, wet roads. It is important to make sure you tires, brakes and windshield wipers are ready for the rain.

Car care specialist Angie Hanna of Honest-1 Auto Care in Charleston about some of the most important car maintenance to take care of right now. She says that checking and cleaning your air filter is key because a dirty filter can decrease your gas mileage. Changing the oil in your car keeps your engine running smoothly and getting your brakes checked are equally important.

Statistics from the Car Care Council shows from the months of April to October, 2014, 84 percent of cars needed fluid. Dirty motor oil and brake and power steering issues were also at the top of the list.

So, as you venture out on the roads this month remember to have your car inspected by a car care professional. Following a routine maintenance program could save your life and increase the life of your car.

