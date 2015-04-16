Quantcast

Photo Source: APPhoto Source: AP

One person dead following a fatal assault in St. Stephen

 St. Stephen Police and Berkeley County Deputies responded to the scene of a fatal assault Thursday night.

Officials say it happened on the 100 block of Ravenel Street.

According to authorities, a victim was fatally hit with an object. Police say the suspect is in custody.

Officials are continuing the investigation.

