Williamsburg County Deputies arrest attempted murder suspect

Williamsburg County deputies have made an arrest in an attempted murder after a parking lot shooting.

Fifty-three-year-old Nathaniel Louis Graham, of Nesmith, faces a charge of attempted murder.

Deputies say the shooting happened at a store near the 2400 block of Hemingway Highway.

According to investigators, Graham and the victim had a dispute in the parking lot when Graham allegedly got a firearm from his vehicle and shot at the victim.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the arm and shoulder.

Officials say the victim was later taken to the hospital to be treated.

Graham was being held at the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing and Graham could possibly face additional charges.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.