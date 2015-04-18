Quantcast

Civil rights group holds press conference following downtown Cha - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Civil rights group holds press conference following downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, SC -

The National Action Network is speaking out on what they're calling black on black violence after Saturday's shooting on Reid Street in downtown Charleston.

The organization a held press conference was at the scene of the incident.

Local Chapter President Elder James Johnson blamed the violence on a lack of education and work.

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly