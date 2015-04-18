Civil rights group holds press conference following downtown Charleston shooting

The National Action Network is speaking out on what they're calling black on black violence after Saturday's shooting on Reid Street in downtown Charleston.
The organization a held press conference was at the scene of the incident.
Local Chapter President Elder James Johnson blamed the violence on a lack of education and work.
