Speeders in your neighborhood? Speed humps may be the answer

If you live in neighborhood with heavy traffic or have an issue with speeders, you may have wondered how you can get a speed hump installed on your street.

It turns out the process is not as simple as you might think.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation established a few guidelines for the speed humps in residential areas.

Speed humps are typically between three to six inches high and fall over 12 to 22 inches in distance to provide a constant speed of between 15 and 25 mph.

The purpose of the speed hump is to slow down traffic without creating a jarring effect for the driver.

In order to get a speed hump on your street a request has to be made to the SCDOT by your local municipality or your homeowners association. The SCDOT will review the request and decide whether your street will have speed humps installed.

For more information on how to get a speed hump approved for your neighborhood, contact your local SCDOT office.

