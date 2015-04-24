What's Trending: Recapping this week's biggest internet stories

Here are some of the biggest internet stories this week:

Kylie Jenner responds to all the teens trying to make their lips look like hers.

Teens are copying her famous pout by sucking on shot glasses and bottles.

Doing that makes their lips unusually swollen and can even leave bruising around their mouths. The shot glasses can even shatter.

Jenner says she doesn't want young girls and boys to think they need to look like her, and instead wants to encourage them to be themselves.

Doctors say the #KylieJennerChallenge is very dangerous.

A Listeria scare stops operations at another ice cream company.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream is recalling all of their products after after a sample of their ice cream tested positive for the organism.

The company says although they haven't heard of anyone getting sick from their ice cream, they're recalling everything until they know all their products are safe.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream has a location on upper King street in Charleston.

President Obama reveals that a U.S. drone strike accidentally killed 2 hostages.

It was part of a counter-terrorism operation that targeted an Al-Qaeda compound in January.

American contractor Warren Weinstein and Italian Giovanni Lo Porto died in the blast, as well as to Two Al-Qaeda operatives.

Officials say they're reviewing the situation to make sure it never happens again.

A little girl makes Michelle Obama's day.

The first lady was answering questions at the White House's annual Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work day when a young girl asked how old she was.

Mrs. Obama said she was 51 – and the girl exclaimed that that she looked way too young.

