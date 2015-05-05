FIRST ALERT WEATHER: New storm tracks delay rain until weekend, boost rip current risk

A broad area of low pressure currently churning in the Caribbean could send rain our way by the weekend, according to the latest forecast models.

The system has a 20 percent chance of subtropical development in the next 48 hours and a 40 percent chance in the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center. That second figure is up from 30 percent estimated earlier on Tuesday.

"Right now the biggest threat looks to be rough surf, gusty winds, and downpours for the weekend," Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said.

Low pressure will form off the east coast of Florida on Wednesday then move northward well off the Lowcountry coast Thursday. The storm could press toward the coastline on Friday but at the very least looks to meander near our coast through the weekend.

The primary threat will be an increasing risk for dangerous rip currents. The Charleston NWS office is upping the rip current risk to at least moderate for Wednesday if not higher.

Rip currents could be a problem right on through the upcoming weekend, Walsh said.

The secondary threat revolves around the potential for heavy rainfall. But that threat only exists if the storm tracks closer to our coast. Right now it's just too early to tell if the storm will get that close or not.

"The timing for rain is now late Thursday through Friday and Saturday if the storm is close enough to our coast," Walsh said.

