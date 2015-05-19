Man charged with sexually assaulting a three-year-old

Quantcast

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Williamsburg County Deputies arrest a 49-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl Tuesday. 

Eddie Pressley of Salters, SC is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

The alleged incident happened on Butter Cup Road Monday.

Pressley is facing first degree, criminal sexual conduct with a minor. This felony charge holds a mandatory minimum of 25 years with no probation, or life in prison.

He is being held at the Williamsburg County Detention Center.
