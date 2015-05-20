Police search for suspects following a Georgetown armed robbery

Georgetown County Deputies looking for two suspects involved in the armed robbery of a restaurant Wednesday night.

Officials say it happened at 9:15 p.m. at the Moe's Original Bar B Que off Ocean Highway.

Deputies say the suspects had hand guns and demanded money from employees, before leaving.

Investigators say no one was hurt during the robbery.

Officials asks anyone with information to call the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office at 843-546-5101.