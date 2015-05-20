Police search for suspects following a Georgetown armed robbery

Georgetown County Deputies looking for two suspects involved in the armed robbery of a restaurant Wednesday night.
Officials say it happened at 9:15 p.m. at the Moe's Original Bar B Que off Ocean Highway.
Deputies say the suspects had hand guns and demanded money from employees, before leaving.
Investigators say no one was hurt during the robbery.
Officials asks anyone with information to call the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office at 843-546-5101.
Firefighters in Berkeley County are on the scene of a fully-involved house fire Thursday morning, according to officials.More >>
Firefighters in Berkeley County are on the scene of a fully-involved house fire Thursday morning, according to officials.More >>
Charleston County deputies are searching for a missing man who has not been seen for a month.More >>
Charleston County deputies are searching for a missing man who has not been seen for a month.More >>
Police say they have no suspects in the case of a body found burned in a barrel in Goose Creek as the coroner's office works to identify the victim.More >>
Police say they have no suspects in the case of a body found burned in a barrel in Goose Creek as the coroner's office works to identify the victim.More >>
A retired Berkeley County deputy shot and wounded a burglar at his home Wednesday morning, according to the State Law Enforcement Division.More >>
A retired Berkeley County deputy shot and wounded a burglar at his home Wednesday morning, according to the State Law Enforcement Division.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has appointed an upstate attorney as the new chairman of the State Infrastructure Bank.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has appointed an upstate attorney as the new chairman of the State Infrastructure Bank.More >>