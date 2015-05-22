Bounce's What's Trending: May 17 - 23

In this week's What's Trending recap:

Janice Dickinson suing Bill Cosby for defamation after he and his lawyers denied her claim that he raped her.

Dickinson says when the story first broke in November, Cosby's lawyer said she was lying. Her lawyer says *that was what made them take legal action. The model is one of the over 30 women accusing Cosby of sexual assault.

A student accepts her college diploma while carrying her mattress to protest sexual assault on school grounds.

Emma Sulkowicz walked across stage at Columbia University with her mattress in tow. She says she was raped during her sophomore year of college and vowed to carry that mattress throughout campus until her alleged rapist was expelled. Well, she says that never happened, so she took it to graduation. She also carried the mattress around campus as part of her final project for school.

Stephen Curry's daughter steals the show at a post-game press conference.

2-year-old Riley climbed up on his lap the Golden State Warrior spoke to the press and took pretty much took over. Curry tried to keep his composure, but she was just too cute!

