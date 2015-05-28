Make this Weekend one to remember in this Weeks 5 Around Town!

South Carolina Caribbean Culture and Heritage is presenting Carifest Children's Carnival on Saturday from 11:30 a.m to 2 p.m. Children from the Lowcountry will be dressed in festive costumes and will march in a parade starting at the Children's Museum on Ann Street. They will walk down Meeting Street with the march ending at Marion Square. Once at Marion Square there will be lots of entertainment from a steel drum band, face painting a reggae band and much more! The event is free to the public, and if you would like your child to march in the event you can meet up with the group at 9:30 a.m. You can dress your child in their favorite Halloween or Mardi Gras costume.

For more information and to fill out a registration form visit their website here.

The Special Olympics of South Carolina and Unified Relay Across America will be traveling through the Lowcountry this Saturday as they carry the Flame of Hope to their ultimate destination, Los Angeles. The torch will make a stop on the deck of the USS Yorktown in Mt. Pleasant around 5:00 pm. The event also includes a concert with special guest speakers, including local athletes and the mayor of Mt. Pleasant, Linda Page. You can even participate in the relay!

For information on how you can participate, click here.

If you're looking forward to relaxing with a nice glass of wine, or two, head over to Wadmalaw Island for Sippin' Saturdays! Sippin' Saturdays at Irvin House Vineyards offers great food, music and several wine options. The musical group Jah Creation and the Cilantros food truck will be providing music and food. There's no admission fee but to enjoy the food and wine make sure you bring your wallet. It's $6 to taste six different flavors from the Firefly spirits Collection and $5 to taste five wines.

Additional details can be found here: http://www.charlestonwine.com/events.php

