What's Trending June 8 - 12

A famous author gets tricked in our first story this week.Some of us out there are easily fooled by pictures on the internet and author Joyce Carol Oates is no different. She responded to a tweet of a fake, wounded dinosaur saying “So barbaric that this should still be allowed… no conservation laws in effect wherever this is?” She got over 2,000 retweets.
Officials in the county say the lawsuit is a waste of judicial resources.
Lastly, Wednesday was National Tea Day, and lovers of the drink living in Summerville decided to celebrate it by breaking a world record.
They brewed over 1,400 gallons of the drink, setting a record for the world's largest glass, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.
The previous record was set by Chick-fil-A in 2010. That glass was a little over 1,100 gallons.
2126 Charlie Hall Boulevard
Charleston SC 29407
(843) 402-5555
publicfile@live5news.com
(843) 402-5555EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.