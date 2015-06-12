What's Trending June 8 - 12

A famous author gets tricked in our first story this week.

Some of us out there are easily fooled by pictures on the internet and author Joyce Carol Oates is no different. She responded to a tweet of a fake, wounded dinosaur saying “So barbaric that this should still be allowed… no conservation laws in effect wherever this is?” She got over 2,000 retweets.The man argues he suffered spiritual damage after watching actress Zhao Wei on a Chinese show called Tiger Mom. She's one of China's most popular movie stars.

Officials in the county say the lawsuit is a waste of judicial resources.



Lastly, Wednesday was National Tea Day, and lovers of the drink living in Summerville decided to celebrate it by breaking a world record.

They brewed over 1,400 gallons of the drink, setting a record for the world's largest glass, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

The previous record was set by Chick-fil-A in 2010. That glass was a little over 1,100 gallons.

