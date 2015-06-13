DNA testing to be done on human leg found at Dolphin Cove Marina

DNA testing is expected to be done on a partial human leg found in a marina this past weekend.

Officials with the Charleston County Coroner's Office announced on Monday that they were in the process of sending the leg off.

The DNA testing would take between 45 and 60 days, according to authorities.

The leg was found at the Dolphin Cove Marina Saturday afternoon.

The remains were found at the end of Austin Ave. near the King Street Extension.

Police say a worker found the body part.

The incident was called in at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All rights reserved.

?