Coast Guard saves 5 boaters miles off of Charleston's Coast

Five boaters are safe today after their boat capsized off of Charleston. That's thanks to members of the Coast Guard from as far away as Miami, FL.The boaters didn't know where they were, so Coast Guard Members had the boat operator turn on his Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon.That beacon helped the Coast Guard in Miami find their signal and pass the boat's coordinates to local officials.The boaters were found 65 miles off of Charleston's coast.Officials say the boat's EPIRB helped them narrow down their search area, playing a big part in getting the boaters home safe.

