Police searching for runaway teenager

Charleston Police are searching for a teenager who they say ran away from home on Friday.

Teyrblo Brown, 13, was reported to have ran away from home between 2 and 7 a.m. He frequents Market Street in downtown Charleston, as well as America, South, and Bridgeview streets.

He was last seen wearing an orange and white striped V-neck shirt and blue jean shorts.

If you have any information on Brown, you're asked to call Charleston Police at 743-7200.