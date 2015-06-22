Goose Creek Police investigating suspicious fire at Goodwill

Goose Creek police are investigating a suspicious fire call at Goodwill Industries on St. James Ave.

Police say they received the call on Thursday at 11:03 p.m. They arrived on scene to find two semi-tractor trailers on fire.

After investigating, they believe the fires were set intentionally.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

