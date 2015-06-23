House fire displaces family of four, under investigation

The cause of a house fire is being investigated after it displaced a family of four Tuesday morning.North Charleston, Charleston, and St. Andrews Fire departments were called to the 2600 block of Stark Lane just before 2:45 a.m. They arrived to find smoke coming from the home.Firefighters say it took 10 minutes to extinguish the fire. They say the American Red Cross is assisting the family. No injuries were reported.

North Charleston Fire Department representative Bianca Bourbeau reminds everyone to make sure their fire alarms are still working.

She says there should be a working smoke alarm outside of each sleeping area, inside every bedroom, and at least one on each level. Residents should also have a fire escape plan including closing all doors to limit the spread smoke and heat from spreading.

