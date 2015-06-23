Dog killed in McClellanville car accident

A dog has died following a single-car accident in McClellanville, the Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District says.

The fire district says they were called to the scene of an accident on Highway 17 near Rutledge Road at 5:25 a.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived, they saw that the vehicle had rolled over.

The driver was taken to the hospital. No word on his or her condition.

The fire district says two Huskies were in the vehicle, and one did not survive.

They say the Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

