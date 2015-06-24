Police searching for man connected with two Georgetown robberies

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they believe performed two armed robberies within minutes Tuesday night.

Police say the suspect walked into the 521 Mini Mart on the 9200 block of High Market St. at 10:17 p.m., showed the cashier what might have been a gun, and demanded money. The victim refused, and the suspect fled on foot. Police say no one was injured.

At 10:30 p.m., the suspect went to the Beverage Depot less than 2 miles away on the 260 block of Saints Delight Road.

Similar to the first incident, police say he brandished what could have been a gun and demanded money. The suspect fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash.

Police say the suspect is a 6-foot-tall black male wearing a black hoodie, dark blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone who has any information on the robberies is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office at (843) 546-5101.

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All rights reserved.