Coroner identifies man killed in auto-pedestrian accident on Savannah Highway

The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified a 63-year-old man who died in an auto-pedestrian accident on Savannah Highway Monday morning.

Scott Stallings died at the scene from blunt force head trauma at 5:45 a.m.

The Charleston County Sheriff's office says Stallings died after getting hit by a pickup truck on the 2200 block of Savannah Highway near Ashley Town Center Drive.

Officials say a 2004 blue Toyota pickup truck was traveling North on US 17 near Carrillo Drive in West Ashley when it struck a man trying to cross the street.

The pedestrian, who deputies say was wearing dark clothing, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This fatality is being investigated by the sheriff's office.

