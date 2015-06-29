Lanes re-open on Folly Road following gas leak on James Island

A number of lanes have re-opened on Folly Road at Sol Legare Road following a gas leak on James Island Monday morning.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office say two northbound lanes and one southbound lane are now open. At 1:14 p.m., SCE&G officials said crews had secured the leak.

Traffic had been stopped near the Harris Teeter on Folly Road.

A representative with SCE&G says a construction crew dug into the gas line while working in the area.

The representative says currently, no SCE&G customers are without service.

Dispatchers say the Sheriff's Office also responded to the situation, along with the James Island Fire Department.

