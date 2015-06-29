Man arrested in connection with at least two robberies in Walterboro

Walterboro police say they've arrested a man connected with at least two robberies that happened over the weekend.

Police believe Travis Kroger walked into a store at a gas station on the 3300 block of Robertson Blvd at 5:20 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, selected merchandise, and put it on the cashier's counter.

The cashier says Kroger reached over and took money from the register when she opened it. He left the scene with an undetermined amount of money.

Police say Kroger robbed another gas station early Sunday morning. Similar to the first incident, he placed merchandise on the counter and took money from the register once the cashier opened it. Again, he left the scene with an undetermined amount of cash.

Officers arrested the suspect at 8:00 p.m. Sunday. They found him behind an abandoned building on Moore Street while patrolling the area.

Police say Kroger is wanted by several agencies for strong armed robberies that happened throughout the weekend.

Copyright WCSC 2015. All Rights Reserved.