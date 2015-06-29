Overnight road closures scheduled to end Tuesday night on Harbor View Road

Crews in James Island will end the latest phase of work on Harbor View Road Tuesday night.The work began on June 16 with lane closures in effect between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. on the weekends.Work is taking place between North Shore Drive and Harbor Place Drive where workers are installing drainage pipes and working on utility lines.Harbor View Road has at times been limited to just one open lane at times during road work, and motorists have been asked to observe traffic and road signs posted in the area.The project is designed to improve traffic flow and safety and provide adequate bicycle and pedestrian facilities.The project is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2016.

