Funeral service held for Rev. Daniel Simmons, Sr., one of Emanuel 9

Friends and family are saying goodbye to the Rev. Daniel Simmons, Sr., the final member of the Emanuel nine to be laid to rest.Several hundred people came together for his funeral service at Greater St. Luke AME in Charleston.Simmons once served in the Army, and worked with the state Department of Corrections as a teacher and counselor. He retired from ministry in 2013, but continued to serve on the ministerial staff at Mother Emanuel.

"Because of his nature and the tone of his voice when he came to speak to you," his friend, Sam Kirton said of Simmons. "He always recognized you. I'll be missing him quite a bit."

Simmons was a longtime member of Phi Beta Sigma fraternity. He also earned a Masters of Divinity Degree from Lutheran Seminary.

He will also have a wake in Columbia on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Leevy's Funeral Home and a funeral service at Bethel AME Church in Columbia on Thursday, before his burial at Fort Jackson.