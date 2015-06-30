Second teenage suspect arrested in North Charleston murder

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office arrested a second suspect, this time 16-years-old, in connection with the murder of Gerrod Metoyer, who was found shot in the head in North Charleston.

Officials say Deshawn Ford was arrested Tuesday. A representative with the Sheriff's Office says he will be charged as an adult, with one count of armed robbery and one count of murder. Ford's bond was denied Wednesday morning.

On Monday, the same day that Metoyer's family gathered for his memorial, Metoyer's family also learned a 14-year-old was arrested in connection with his murder.

A representative with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office says the 14-year-old was initially detained for a burglary charge Monday and is now being charged with Metoyer's murder.

Deputies say the unrelated burglary charge was from an incident back in June. He's now behind bars for armed robbery and murder in connection with Gerrod Metoyer's death.

Metoyer, 29, of Summerville, was found at the intersection of Ashley Phosphate Road and Dorchester Manor Boulevard at 3:30 a.m. last Tuesday, according to Dorchester County Coroner Chris Nisbet. He died of a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner says.

Police have not released the 14-year-old's name. He is expected to face the charges in family court.

Metoyer will be laid to rest on Saturday in Midway, Georgia.

