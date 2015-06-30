Celebrate July Fourth with Fireworks in the Lowcountry

Fireworks are a tradition on the fourth of July and there's no shortage of places to take in the dazzling display, right here, in the Lowcountry!

Patriots Point's Fourth of July Fireworks Blast: The Fourth of July Blast at Patriots Point is a Charleston staple. It's so grand, in fact, that it was named by the New York Times as "One of the Best Fourth of July parties. Patriots has a little something for everyone, Standard admission is $35 and comes with access on the ship (flight deck) to watch the fireworks, starting at 6 pm. Food and beverage is available for purchase and there will also be two live bands to keep you entertained during the night. For $100, you'll have VIP access with everything from standard admission as well as complimentary drinks from a full service bar, a BBQ meal and access to the ships bow where tables and chairs will be provided. Parking is $10. You can purchase tickets and get more information at http://www.patriotspoint.org/news_events/tickets-on-sale-for-patriots-points-fourth-of-july-fireworks-blast/

July Fourth Celebration at Riverfront Park: North Charleston will also have a fireworks display at Riverfront Park from 3:30 to 9:45pm. The celebration will feature food trucks, crafts vendors, musical guests and children's activities. After enjoying the family friendly activities, you can end your night with a grand fireworks display. The fireworks will began at 9:10 and will continue until 9:45. The event itself and all of the children's activities are free, but food and drink are not. If you plan to attend you're encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on. More information can be found here: http://www.northcharleston.org/Residents/Special-Events/4th-of-July-Festival.aspx

Fourth of July Fireworks on Folly: You can celebrate the fourth of July on Folly Beach at the Folly Beach County Park. Fireworks start at 9:30 pm on the west end of the island. The event is free. Go here: http://visitfolly.com/event/4th-of-july-fireworks-on-folly/?instance_id=3537 for more information.

