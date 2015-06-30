UPDATE: Boil water advisory lifted after water main break on the Charleston Peninsula Tuesday

Charleston Water System says the water in downtown Charleston is safe to drink again after a boil water advisory was issued Tuesday afternoon.

The water utility received tested samples of the water at 7 a.m. Tuesday, and consulted with with SCDHEC before releasing the information.

They say all the samples tested negative for bacteria.

The advisory came came after a water main break on Azalea Dr. The street was closed to traffic Tuesday as crews replaced the broken pipe.



Charleston Water System posted the advisory through their Twitter account. Customers on the peninsula starting at Mt. Pleasant street and moving southward were urged to boil water for at least one minute before using it. They said that minute starts after bringing the water to a full boil. Click here for more on what to do during a boil water advisory.

The advisory stayed in effect until their water samples confirmed the water was safe to drink. The process takes 18 hours, their website says.



Some restaurants decided to shut down for the day because of the advisory. Others stayed open by buying ice and bottled water.



At first, the company did not provide any formal notice through phone calls or emails. A press release was sent out later at 12:30 p.m. Some businesses said they found out by luck.



"We actually had an employee that worked for use who got a text message from one of her friends at MUSC saying that there was a boil water advisory," Nick Edsall, the house manager of Juanita Greenberg's said.



People living downtown reported either low water pressure or no water at all in their homes on Tuesday morning. Charleston Water systems says a sudden drop in pressure could have let groundwater or water from homes and businesses to flow into the public water system.

Charleston Water System later tweeted that the caused of the water outage was on Azalea Dr.



