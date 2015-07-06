Quantcast

Missing Charleston teenage girl found safe

Charleston Police say a missing runaway teen has been located.

Police had issued an alert about the 14-year-old black female, who had last been seen around 12:25 a.m. on Thursday.  

No further details were available about where she was found, but according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis, she is safe.

