Coroner identifies woman struck, killed by car in Summerville

The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the woman struck and killed by a car on Highway 17-A in Summerville Monday night as 41-year-old Melony Hamilton.

An officer with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says a 1999 Chrysler was traveling North on US Highway 17A near Farmington Road around 11:30 p.m. when it hit Hamilton, who was standing in the roadway.

The officer says charges aren't being filed since the Hamilton was in the road.

The accident is being investigated by the Berkeley County Coroner's Office and the SC Highway Patrol.

Copyright WCSC 2015. All Rights Reserved.



