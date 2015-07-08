Man suffers life-threatening injuries following Ravenel drive-by shooting

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office responded to an apparent drive-by shooting in Ravenel Tuesday night.

Officials say they located the shooting victim at the Fuel Zone on Savannah Highway.

Authorities say the victim was driving on Highway 17 near New Road in Ravenel, when a dark grey Grand Marquis drove up next to his vehicle and fired several shots at him. The victim was hit twice.

After pulling his car over, officials say the victim was later driven by another person to call for help.

The victim was taken to MUSC to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 843.554.1111 or the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843.202-1700.

