IOP police trying to locate prank caller responsible for bomb threat

A search of buildings along Ocean Boulevard on the Isle of Palms turned up no devices or hazardous materials after a bomb threat was called in to police Wednesday afternoon.

Police are trying to track down the person responsible for making the call.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office Bomb unit searched the Windjammer and nearby buildings with members of Isle of Palm Police, according to Charleston County Sheriff's Maj. Eric Watson.

Isle of Palms Police Chief Thomas Buckhannon confirmed the Windjammer, located at 1008 Ocean Blvd., had been evacuated shortly after Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch received the threat at approximately 2:47 p.m. Portions of J.C. Long Boulevard and Ocean Boulevard were blocked off, according to Isle of Palms Fire Department spokesperson Ann Graham.

Authorities received the all-clear at approximately 4 p.m., Graham said.

