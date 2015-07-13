CARTA and tri-county council of governments agree on new management decision

The CARTA Board of Directors and the Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester Council of Governments have entered into a new management agreement they say will save the transit system hundreds of thousands of dollars annually.

According to a news release, CARTA has agreed to pass duties normally assigned to the transit system's Executive Director on to the council. The release says using the council's resources will save money.

The agreement will run through 2016. The council is taking the responsibility on at no cost to CARTA.

The release says the money saved will help as public transportation and transit continue to grow in the lowcountry.

“This move is about transforming public transportation in the lowcountry into a strong, reliable regional service,” said CARTA Board Chairman Elliott Summey. “We’re studying options for transit in the I-26 corridor, we’re in the middle of a COG-led comprehensive route analysis, we’re closely studying other areas such as Folly Road, and North Charleston has just come on to manage the intermodal center. This is unprecedented progress for public transportation here.”

The release says Jeff Burns, who served as CARTA’s interim director since June 2014, will now be the service's Planning and Operations Manager.

“CARTA will fundamentally change in the coming months,” says Summey. “Carrying on with the same type of management structure at this time would not have made sense, and our executive committee recognized that. The board agreed, and we’re very grateful that the BCDCOG and [Executive Director] Ron Mitchum have stepped up to provide these services.”

